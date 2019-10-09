Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving major couple goals for a long time now. Pictures and videos of the international couple take over the internet in no time. Not to forget their social media PDA which will make you go ‘aww’!

And in a recent interview for her upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’, the actress talked about having kids with her hubby Nick Jonas and more. PeeCee was also asked is she will do a Bollywood with her hubby. To which, the actress said that she has no idea about it. She went on to say that Nick needs to learn Hindi for the same first.

The actress also added that Nick loves to dance on Bollywood numbers. She stated that he fell in love with India and everything about it along with her.

Priyanka also revealed that he has a fear of missing out while the actress is in India for work commitments without him.

Meanwhile, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf along with Priyanka. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film will hit the theatres on October 11.

Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/heres-what-priyanka-chopra-has-to-say-on-a-bollywood-film-with-her-husband-nick-jonas/articleshow/71496113.cms