Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) In a major relief to green activists, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the axing of 700 fully grown trees for the proposed construction of a flyover.

The stay was given by the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and Justice Rajiv Sharma on an application by the Run Club for restraining the Chandigarh Administration and other respondents from cutting the trees.

The Bench took note of the contention that the process of constructing the flyover connecting Zirakpur and Tribune Chowk was being carried out without making necessary amendments in the city’s master plan.

Source: IANS