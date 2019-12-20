When Virat Kohli is at the crease, there are a series of moments of theatre and that is why there is unexplainable pleasure in watching the India skipper bat. However, during the India and West Indies series, the India skipper was seen a bit more charged than his usual self. Kohli was animated and furious at himself and the opposition during the recently finished T20I series and the ongoing ODI series.

Kohli, 31, has been animated throughout the ongoing series. In the 1st T20I series between the two sides, Kohli was involved in a verbal exchange with Kesrick Williams and then he also imitated Williams’ notebook signing celebration after hitting him for a six.

Kohli was also seen quite agitated with Ravindra Jadeja’s controversial run-out in the first ODI match that prompted him to leave his seat and walk near the boundary line. Kohli was also very animated when Kieron Pollard was dismissed for a golden duck during 2nd ODI in Vizag.

“You have to ask him why he is so animated. I can’t answer that for you. It is what it is. You ask him that question and let him answer that. I don’t know. I have no clue,” Pollard said after their 2nd ODI defeat against India on Wednesday.

India thrashed West Indies by 107 runs, courtsey, a century apiece for both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and a hat-trick for Kuldeep Yadav, to level the series 1-1 in Vizag.

“Chasing 388, guys had to go out and express themselves, rather than trying to get in. I thought, where the game changed was in last 10 overs (of Indian innings), we went for 127 runs, that’s where we lost the momentum in the entire game, Pollard said of his side’s performance.

“Before that, it was neck and neck and we knew it was a good track. We haven’t really executed in the back-end which has been really the storyline for us when there has been a flat track.”

On the day, Rohit Sharma was dropped on 70 by Shimron Hetmyer but Pollard defended his team’s catching, saying that the overall standard has been pretty good.

“For me, personally, fielding is an attitude. The intensity with which you go out on the field, your anticipation, and awareness of what is taking place at that point in time. Both teams have been guilty of dropping catches and making some basic errors,” observed one of the finest fielders in the game.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/why-virat-kohli-so-animated-kieron-pollard-india-vs-west-indies-series-1629546-2019-12-19