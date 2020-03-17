Kaamyaab is the journey of Sudheer, a washed up side actor from the heyday of Bollywood. Years after his retirement, he realises that he ‘retired’ on the verge of accomplishing a unique record. He decides to come out of his retirement to complete the round figure of 500 and get that one substantial role for which he will be remembered forever.

Kaamyaab features veteran actor Sanjay Mishra who himself has played typical side roles in many Hindi movies and with this film he gets a titular role like never before.

Details of Kaamyaab Movie

Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar

Director: Hardik Mehta

Producer: Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

Release Date: 6 March, 2020