Rekha is undeniably the most enigmatic actresses of Bollywood.She has been a part of more than 180 films but her journey from Bhanurekha Ganesan to Rekha as we know today is perhaps nothing short of magic.

Even though the current Rekha is known for her calculative answers and reserved yet charming person; the Rekha of the past – was nothing like her. She was outspoken, brash and carefree when she set her foot in Bollywood.

Her statements and revelations have always been a fodder enough for any movie buff to stay amused with her.

She looks resplendent, both off-screen and on-screen.

Rekha’s evergreen off-screen look can give any actress a run for money even today, her on-screen looks explain why she’s one of the boldest actresses of all times.

Juhi Chawla and Rekha chat with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the launch of an entertainment website in Mumbai.

Rekha attends a Shatrughan Sinha’s party at Novotel Hotel in Mumbai.Rekha attends the premiere of the film ‘Sadiyaan’ in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji, Rekha and Vidya Balan pose for the camera as they attend the premiere of ‘No One Killed Jessica’ in Mumbai.

Dharmendra and Rekha during the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2011 ceremony in Mumbai.Poonam Sinha, director Ramesh Talwar, actress Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha and producer Kamia Malhotra.

Preity Zinta and Rekha arrive for the International Indian Film Academy awards in Amsterdam.Rekha and Jaya Bachchan attend the launch of photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksh’s Marathi coffee table book ‘Chehere’ in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Rekha, who turns 65 today, has been a part of more than 180 films. However, her journey so far hasn’t been so easy.

Rekha started her Bollywood career as a child actress with Telugu movie ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966. Her first film as a lead actress was ‘Sawan Bhadon’ (1970). For the initial few years of her career, Rekha was criticised for her looks. It was in the late 1970s that she went through a transformation and emerged as a sex symbol.

During an interview Rekha said that because of her dark complexion and south Indian features she was considered an ugly duckling in Bollywood. However, she was determined to change people’s perception about her and she did. She started choosing her films carefully. ‘Do Anjaane’ (1976) was her first performance oriented film and her fans loved her in the new avatar.

Rekha is the daughter of Telugu actress Pushpavalli and Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan. Her parents were not married and her father didn’t acknowledge his paternity during her childhood days. She didn’t dream of becoming an actress, but because of the financial state of her family, Rekha had to quit school and take up films.

Her 1978 film ‘Ghar’ in which she played a rape victim, became an important milestone in her career. The film follows the struggle of a rape victim and how she recovers with the help of her loving husband played by Vinod Mehra. She received her first Filmfare best actress nomination for the same.

Rekha developed a very close bond with filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. He especially wrote a film for her, it was titled ‘Khubsoorat’. Rekha was appreciated for her comic timing in the film. She also won her first Filmfare award for ‘Khubsoorat’.

