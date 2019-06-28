Australia India Business Council (AIBC) QLD Chapter held a networking event, sponsored by Mahindra Australia, for its members and non-members from the Queensland business community on June 4, 2019 where the Indian automobile giant Mahindra Australia’s All-New XUV500 was unveiled by High Commissioner of India H.E. Dr. Ajay Gondane.

Also present on the occasion were Jim Varghese AM, National Chair, Australia India Business Council (AIBC), Cr Ryan Murphy representing Lord Mayor of Brisbane, FICQ President Dr Ram Mohan, Dr Tanya Unni, Ankit Taneja, National Manager, Mahindra Australia, and business and community leaders along with members of AIBC.