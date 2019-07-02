Nisha Bhaga from Gujrati Association of Queensland (GAQ) dance team took home the trophy in the Adult Division of BADC, besides being 3rd Overall Winner.

Besides Nisha Bhaga, six other Gujrati community members, Dina Amin, Raksha Tappoo, Anjni Mistri, Ashmini Dhother, Bhavini Carpenter, Meera Gandhi made up the GAQ dance team at the BADC.

“We truly thank our supporters, our family, friends and GAQ Community for their love and support at Bollywood Australia Dance Competition 2019,” one of the participants Bhavini Carpenter said.