Indian Day Fair, the signature event of GOPIO Queensland, was held on 17th August at Roma Street Parkland. The Queensland’s Iconic event completed eight year with this year’s event, all this while constantly growing over the years.

The event celebrates India’s Independence Day by showcasing everything Indian to the wider community.

As Indian Independence Day was on the 15th of August, India Day Fair was held on the closest Saturday this year it fell on August 17.

True to its yearly custom, the GOPIO team brought together entertaining and culturally appropriate stage programs, and this year the committee brought a team of key musicians from India to provide quality entertainment throughout the day. The event showcased Indian culture, food, music, fashion, etc., in a festive atmosphere of the serene Roma Street Parkland. As always, this annual event at the amphitheatre of Roma Street Parkland attracted a huge crowd this year as well. The event culminated with the dance segment with audience participation and fireworks.

A few images from the event