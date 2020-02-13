GOPIO Gold Coast celebrated the 71st Indian Republic Day on 26th January. Besides the Indian High Commissioner HE Gitesh Sarma, who was the chief guest, and Pushpinder Oberoi, president of GOPIO Gold Coast, Angie Bell MP, Cr. Mayor Tom Tate, Umesh Chandra OAM, Usha Chandra, Prof Sarva Daman Singh OAM, Hon Consul Archana Singh, Mr J P Langbroek, MP Mr Ray Stevens attended the event, along with other dignitaries.

During his visit to Gold Coast, HE Gitesh Sarma was well attended to by the city’s Indian community and taken to the local gurudwara to offer obeisance.

Also present at the event were representatives from FICQ, GOPIO Qld, AIBC and local businesses.