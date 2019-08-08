Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated at the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi today with full state honours. She died on Tuesday night at AIIMS after suffering a cardiac attack. Sushma Swaraj was 67.

A host of leaders and dignitaries paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj, who was a powerful orator and a Union minister with a difference. She was the most accessible external affairs minister, which changed the face of the ministry during her tenure.

Daughter of a prominent RSS functionary in Haryana, Sushma Swaraj was the BJP’s troubleshooter of all seasons.

Her commitment to RSS-BJP ideology was evident in her last tweet that she put out moments after the Lok Sabha gave its approval to the Narendra Modi government’s move to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” said Sushma Swaraj at 7.23pm on Tuesday. Two hours later, doctors at AIIMS declared her dead.

Sushma Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016. She continued to be the external affairs minister but her public outings got severely limited to prevent any infection. She opted out of the Lok Sabha election and also the government early this year citing health reasons.

After Indira Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj was the only second woman to be the external affairs minister and the first to be sole in-charge of the ministry.

During her over 40-year-long electoral-political career, Sushma Swaraj had many firsts to her credit.

She was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government in 1977, the first woman chief minister of Delhi in 1998 and also became the first woman to be a national spokesperson of a national party.

advertisement

Sushma Swaraj shot to the national leadership league of the BJP in 1999, when she contested against then Congress president Sonia Gandhi from Ballari. In a short 12-day election campaign, she gave a tough fight to Sonia

Gandhi on a seat that the Congress had not lost since Independence.

With her candidature announced, Sushma Swaraj said she would learn Kannada language before vote is cast in the election. Sushma delivered on her promise and addressed an election rally in Kannada during election campaign.

She lost by around 50,000 votes but five years later the Congress lost the seat to the BJP.

Sushma Swaraj was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996. She was again made a minister in 1998 when Vajpayee returned to power. From 1999 to 2004, she held various portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

In 2009, when the Manmohan Singh government returned to power for second consecutive term, the BJP was facing a leadership crisis.

Replacement of LK Advani was being looked for. Sushma Swaraj, long considered a protégé of Advani, emerged as favourite. She replaced Advani as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha after the BJP veteran resigned from the post in December 2009.

Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. She started a practice of calling MPs from different states over lunch or dinner. This helped her formulate BJP’s floor strategy to corner the Congress-led UPA government over a range of issues.

Swaraj was also the recipient of the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award.

Sushma Swaraj is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal, with whom her partnership began in JP movement. Swaraj Kaushal is a designated senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India who served as Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993.

Kaushal was also a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. The couple has a daughter, Bansuri, who is a lawyer.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/goodbye-sushma-swaraj-people-s-minister-cremated-with-full-state-honours-1578266-2019-08-07