Besides touching upon various aspects and prospects of digital health, the Gold Coast HealthTech symposium, held on May 30 at Cohort Space, Southport, was the ideal event for those looking to start, grow or accelerate their HealthTech business.

“Being a cosmetic innovator and brand builder has been the most challenging part of the career,” said Dr Tanya Unni, Founder Director of Amtan Medical, while speaking at the symposium.

“When pushed against the wall, one can actually witness several doors of opportunities opening up. Not being afraid of making mistakes and taking risk at the right time has been my mantra for success,” Dr Tanya said. She also elaborated upon her journey from India to Gold Coast and how she built her career as a doctor, doctorpreneur and cosmetic brand innovator.

Dr Tanya has worked and trained in three continents, founded eight medical centres across Queensland and is rapidly becoming known as one of the leading cosmetic physicians in Australia.

The symposium also included eminent speakers in the Queensland Health and Technology domains like Dr Chris Davis, Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University, Dr. Kara Burns, EHealth Queensland, Dr Adam Brand, Gold Coast Health, Damian Green, Gold Coast Health, Tiah Goldstein, Interwoven.