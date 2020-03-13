Gold Coast Hindu Cultural Association (GCHCA) celebrated the bhoomi pooja and foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Gold Coast Hindu Cultural Precinct on February 8.

Many devotees from Gold Coast, Brisbane and Northern NSW participated in the ceremony despite the heavy rain. The severe weather warning did not deter the devotees to participate in the life-time opportunity of laying down the foundation for the future GCHCA precinct.

The holy stones and conch were earlier placed under the ground on the auspicious day in January as per the Hindu almanac. The pooja was conducted by Shri Lakshmi Narayana Kurukkal, the former priest of Brisbane Selva Vinayagar temple.

With this foundation ceremony, the Gold Coast Hindu Cultural Precinct’s building work is going to kick start from July 2020. For more information about the new precinct at Byth Street, Arundel, Gold Coast, please visit the GCHCA website on www.GoldCoastHindu.org.