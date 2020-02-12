Hindu Society of Queensland’s Gayatri Mandir in Boondall, which became the first mandir in entire Queensland, not just Brisbane, celebrated its 28th anniversary in January.

The mandir’s founders and members celebrated the auspicious day with a prayer in praise of Goddess Ma Saraswati and a hawan yag conducted by Pujye Pandit Praveen Shandil.

Students who participated were given a school pack as a blessing from Ma Saraswati. Pujye Pandit Brijesh Maharaj conducted the prayer seeking the blessings of Ma Saraswati for students as they start the new academic year.

For information on upcoming events at the mandir, readers can visit its Facebook page or website www.hindusocietyqld.org.au.