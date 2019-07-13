Garth Brennan has taken a leaf out of Ashleigh Barty’s book as the embattled Gold Coast coach awaits his NRL fate on Monday.

The Titans slumped to outright last on the table on Friday after their insipid 24-2 loss to Penrith was followed by Canterbury’s upset of Newcastle. Brennan’s men appeared distracted by the impending results of a mid-season review expected to be tabled in front of the club’s board on Monday.

At the top of the agenda is the fate of Brennan, who has overseen a Titans side that has won just 12 of 40 games since taking over last season.

Now it appears Friday’s limp defeat may have been his last in charge. Having spent 18 years of his life in the police force, Brennan insists being unmoved by the mounting speculation over his coaching future.

However, he fears the players may now be feeling the pinch.

“I’m in my mid-40s and I’ve got some life skills,” Brennan said. “I’ve been in the coppers for 18 years. I’ve been through and seen some things that no one in their lifetime would want to see. I can deal with it quite easily.

“Some of these guys are in their late teens, early 20s, it may be affecting him a little bit. Probably the speculation that, where does their future lie as well?”

Brennan is adamant there is more to life than coaching rugby league.

“That’s the way I look at it. That’s no BS. That’s me telling it how it is. Do I want to keep my job? Of course I do,” Brennan said.

“But the sun will come up tomorrow, like Ash Barty said the other day. And I move on. At the end of the day, it’s out of my control.”

Brennan said he respected the club’s decision to launch a mid-season review into their football department, led by club boss Mal Meninga.

Despite Brennan being contracted until the end of next season, Queensland coach Kevin Walters has already been linked to the role.

“I want the Titans to be successful. I’ve got the utmost respect for Mal. Whatever (the decision) might be, then I have to deal with it,” Brennan said.

I’m not looking over my shoulder about what could or might happen.

“I might walk out here and the team bus runs me over. I might not need to worry about it. You can’t worry about that.”

Compounding the Titans’ problems is a suspected rib injury to halfback Ryley Jacks, while Dale Copley was concussed early and failed to return. Brennan also confirmed Tyrone Peachey aggravated a pectoral issue during training that could keep him out for another three weeks.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/teams/titans/garth-brennan-future-as-gold-coast-titans-head-coach-in-jeopardy/news-story/f668dfcb8d4b0b75f489b3a7976e5b5d