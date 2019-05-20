Game of Thrones ends, ladies and gents. And just as we had feared, the finale, despite being better than most episodes this season, did not make up for the last two seasons.

The episode begins with Tyrion Lannister walking across the wreckage that used to be King’s Landing. He refuses Jon Snow’s suggestion of taking men to protect him.

Jon and Davos come across Grey Worm and his Unsullied executing unarmed Lannister soldiers. Grey Worm says he is only following his queen’s command.

Tyrion reaches the spot where Jaime and Cersei met their end. He spots Jaime’s hand (the golden one) and breaks down.

Daenerys Targaryen, fresh off a genocide, is giving a highfalutin speech about ‘liberating’ the world and breaking the wheel. Tyrion arrives. Daenerys looks at Tyrion and reminds him about his treason. Tyrion throws away his Hand’s brooch and is taken away by the Unsullied.

Jon Snow meets Tyrion Lannister in what looks like an ordinary room serving as a prison. Tyrion asks him to basically kill Daenerys. Jon, who has been unbelievably dull-headed since he came back from the dead, still somehow believes Daenerys can be a good queen. It is another matter she killed more people in one day than probably Cersei Lannister and the Mad King could manage in their lifetime.

Jon confronts Daenerys in the throne room or whatever remains of it. The wall on the left of Iron Throne was blown away thanks to Drogon. Jon arrives as Daenerys is looking fondly at the throne. He reminds her of the slaughter and says there can be other ideas of a better world, other than Dany’s. When he sees she is beyond reason, he pretends to understand and stabs her thereby killing her. Drogon, who was standing outside, barges into the throne room and grieves in his own way. And he does not kill Jon. So this was what those stares he gave to Jon was leading up to — that he recognises the Targaryen blood flowing inside his veins. He melts down the Iron Throne (probably thinking if his mother could not have it, neither will anyone else). Picking up Daenerys’ lifeless body, he flies away.

Jon is imprisoned by Grey Worm.

After a time-jump of a few months, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Gendry Baratheon, Yara Greyjoy, even Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies in a surprise appearance), and other lords of the Seven Kingdoms arrive at King’s Landing and demand the release of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow. Grey Worm takes Tyrion to them, but not Jon. Tyrion says the new king should decide what is to be done with Jon. Grey Worm accepts. But somebody points out there is no king. Tyrion says they should choose one.

Samwell Tarly, now easily the wisest man in Westeros, says the common people too should be allowed to elect their leader, basically putting forward the idea of a representative democracy. All laugh at the suggestion. Tyrion puts forward the name of Bran as the king and his reasoning for the choice, like everything this season, scarcely makes sense. Everyone agrees. Sansa says the North will be an independent kingdom, to which Bran concurs. Tyrion calls him king of the Six Kingdoms, but wouldn’t that be just one kingdom if he is the king of them all? Seven Kingdoms were not really seven kingdoms. That name was from the old times when they really were seven independent kingdoms. Now that the North is separate, it does not make sense to call them six kingdoms.

The Unsullied want Jon dead and others want him alive. They make a compromise and send him back to the Wall instead. Arya takes her leave. She is going further west. Sansa is crowned Queen in the North. Ser Bronn of the Blackwater is the Master of Coin, Ser Davos Seaworth is the Master of Ships, Ser Brienne of Tarth is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard (is there still a Kingsguard?), and Samwell Tarly is the Grand Maester.

Jon Snow is at the Wall. He meets Tormund and Ghost. The last scene has him leading the wildlings further North, likely to help them rehabilitate. The curtain falls.

