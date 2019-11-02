Diwali Gala Dinner for the Indian community was organised by the Indian Cultural and Sports Club at The Lion Richlands club in Richlands on November 2.

The dinner event took place in a classy ambience and offered dance and fun activities for the whole family, besides of course, the dinner.

Many community members had to be turned down due to high demand. Fortunate ones could enjoy the night of fun and feasting, and the rest had to be turned down due to lack of space. Unfortunately, the door closed at 6pm on many desirous diners.

The regular ticket for adults was prized $75 per person, for kids aged 3-12 it was $35, and the table for ten was offered for only $720. Tickets were sold on EventBrite.