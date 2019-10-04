The festive season is here, which calls for back-to-back celebrations. While you pick the best Indian wear, it’s also the time to give yourself a makeover with on-trend make-up looks. To give you some inspiration, take a look at these Bollywood divas and their make-up looks.

If you love chic looks, then this one is for you. Kareena sported intense smokey eyes, strong brows with nude lips. When it came to her hairdo, she sported a slicked-back bun.

Go bold with shimmer this season. Shilpa sported rose gold shimmery eyes with smokey wing eye, highlighted cheeks and pink lips. For her hairdo, she sported soft waves with a middle parting.

Confused about what make-up colours to try? Match the colour of your eye make-up to your outfit just like Shraddha.

Want to go for a bold make-up look? For light-coloured ensembles, you can rock intense eyes + statement lips like Karisma.

If you like to keep it simple and classic, take a cue from Deepika. With her sari, she sported black wing eye and nude lips. And, for her hairdo, she supported a simple bun adorned with gajra flowers.

She’s one of the most loved actresses in India, thanks to her enviable acting prowess and natural beauty. We are talking about none other than Kajol, the epitome of real beauty who is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in the world. And, if you are wondering what makes her so beautiful, we’ve got you covered as bring to your Kajol’s best-kept beauty secrets!

The actress makes it a point to never go to bed without cleaning her face. She ensures she takes off her make-up no matter how tired she is. “Even with my eyes shut, I’ll sit and remove all the make-up and then put on my night cream and go to sleep.

I need to take the make-up off my face every day regardless of how tired I’m,” she was once quoted as saying by a leading website.

During the day, Kajol religiously follows the CTM (Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturising) routine. She simply uses a mild cleanser to cleanse the skin without drying it, followed by a toner. And, finishes the routine with a moisturises which keeps her skin hydrated and protected for hours.

Like her industry peers, Kajol swears by keeping herself hydrated and drinks a good amount of water. The actress believes the water your drink actually reflects on your skin and we think she looks so radiant always!

Another thing that we usually tend to ignore but Kajol does’t is using a sunscreen because it is not the heat that causes tanning but the sun rays that spoil the colour and texture of your skin. To minimize tanning, Kajol makes it a point to use a sunscreen with a decent SPF.

