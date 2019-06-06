FOUR fishing enthusiasts had a lucky escape when they were spotted stranded on their overturned yacht by a Surf Life Saving helicopter yesterday, which happened to be in the area searching for the missing aircraft off Stradbroke Island.

Footage released by Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) shows the moment the group was spotted by the crew off the Gold Coast seaway, which then stopped to send a member of the rescue crew down to the water and pull one of the fishermen to safety.

Chief Pilot for SLSQ Paul Gibson said the Gold Coast water police assisted with the rescue.

“We then worked closely with Gold Coast police as they were able to get their vessel alongside and abstract the other three survivors,” he said.

Mr Gibson said the strong wind and rough water conditions made it dangerous for people to be out on the water.

“Yesterday afternoon the wind was quite strong which was producing small white caps in the ocean and making visibility difficult.”

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/watch-four-people-pulled-into-rescue-chopper-after-boat-overturns/news-story/955ff4eab72c1d08763fd3f3f134e555