A FORMER senior Palaszczuk government media adviser who is seeking compensation for his dismissal has revealed allegations of leaks by a minister, in new documents.

In a Queensland Industrial Relations Commission application, Neil Doorley has detailed five media stories that he claims resulted from leaks by then Environment Minister, Dr Steven Miles, while he was his senior media adviser.

Mr Doorley claims he was often blamed for the media leaks by senior staff in the Office of Premier and Cabinet.

Mr Doorley, who spent three years working for four government ministers, is seeking compensation for his November dismissal, in Queensland Industrial Relations Commisssion.

An amended application, filed on Friday, says Mr Doorley would have to “clean up” for the government and Premier’s office after the ministerial leaks, “to contain any fallout”.

He claims Dr Miles leaked stories to media about the former LNP government’s pain ranking policy and the Queensland Government buying a $7 million cattle station.

Another “leaked” story was about secret government modelling revealing a fight to save the Great Barrier Reef would cost millions, it is alleged.

Stories about an LNP commitment to phasing out plastic bags and another about contamination near Linc Energy’s plant at Hopeland also came from the Minister’s leaks, he claims.

Mr Doorley claims he complained to Minister Miles about him leaking information and the work and grief this caused him, before asking to be transferred.

He claims another media adviser told him in 2016 that all staff would be expected to help with the Minister’s election campaign because “if he lost his job, then we’d lose ours”.

Mr Doorley claims he told the Minister’s chief-of-staff he would not campaign for the Minister or the ALP if an election was called, as it was not his job.

He claims in 2017, before he went to work for Minister Leeanne Enoch, the Premier’s then deputy chief-of-staff, Kirby Anderson, told him she was lazy and her office was a “basket case”.

He claims while working for Minister Enoch her then policy Adviser told him to “f … off” when he asked for sensitive material before the Minister appeared at a Parliamentary Estimates hearing.

Mr Doorley claims while working for Housing Minister Mick de Brenni he saw junior staff being humiliated and reduced to tears.

His application claims Premier’s took adverse action by sacking him after failing to provide him with details of complaints allegedly made about him, despite his repeated requests.

Mr Doorley claims he was sacked a day after returning from two weeks’ stress leave, without being given a reason.

The State Government denies it dismissed Mr Doorley, with a payout, because he made six complaints while working as a media Adviser and took stress leave.

The government claims his application is without merit.

Mr Doorley is seeking compensation for lost employment and income, damage to his career prospects and his professional and personal reputation and for pain, stress, anxiety and humiliation.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/crime-and-justice/former-state-government-media-adviser-neil-doorley-alleged-leaks-from-environment-minister-steven-miles/news-story/1fd4453d9eb39e84e75ed6325b89ed84