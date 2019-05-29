Former federal Labor MP for Longman Susan Lamb said it was “too soon” to make a call on her political future following her Federal election loss to the LNP’s Terry Young.

Ms Lamb wished Mr Young all the best on Tuesday in her first appearance since the loss, alongside new Labor leader Anthony Albanese at Caboolture Hub.

Ms Lamb and Mr Albanese said they accepted the party had underestimated the effect of Labor’s franking credit policy, but also blamed a perceived expectation it would increase taxes.

We accept that, there was a mix between policies people weren’t happy with, but a mix of people being given falsehoods,” Ms Lamb said.

“I’ve since had people say: ‘I got spooked’ about things like a housing tax, which is absolutely ludicrous.

“You read it in the paper, you see it on the news and you see it on a sign as you walk in (to the polling booths).

“I’m quite devastated that the announcements (Labor) made at a local level won’t happen, which were going to change people’s lives.”

Ms Lamb said she had not yet made a decision on her future in politics.

Mr Albanese also met with Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland and losing Labor candidates for Dickson and Petrie Ali France and Corinne Mulholland respectively.

“There’s no doubt from the feedback and discussions we’ve had, that dividend imputation was an issue,” Mr Albanese said.

“There’s no doubt, for many people who would not have been impacted at all, they thought there was a new tax being placed upon them.

“People have seen the misleading ads which are there … we will continue to talk to people about that.”

