Twenty-three finalists have been announced in the 2019 Multicultural Queensland Awards, recognised for their outstanding work promoting inclusion and diversity.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was excited by the quality of the finalists, selected across the seven categories of Young Achiever, Individual Achiever, Community, Business, Government, Media, and Education, Training and Skills.

“Some of these individuals and organisations have made a positive impact, over many months and years in helping Queensland become more welcoming and inclusive,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Each of the finalists from Cairns to the Gold Coast, Tambo to Toowoomba, absolutely deserves this recognition for their wonderful initiatives.

“The theme for Multicultural Queensland Month is ‘We All Belong’, and the work carried out by these finalists has helped create that sense of belonging here in Queensland in many different ways.

“It’s vital we publicly recognise the contributions of Queenslanders who support and promote an inclusive, harmonious and united community. These awards are designed to do just that.”

Finalists include Nadia Saeed named in the Young Achiever category. She is a current member of the Queensland Youth Engagement Panel and has been involved with the Islamic Council of Queensland, working hard to break down barriers within communities to facilitate connections and work harmoniously together. Nadia was also a guest speaker at the Premier’s Harmony Day Reception at Parliament House, following the Christchurch terror attack.

The winners will be announced during Multicultural Queensland Month at a ceremony on 30 August 2019 at the Royal International Convention Centre in Brisbane.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au.