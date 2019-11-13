Geneva, Nov 13 (IANS) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has announced the five finalists for the Female World Athlete of the Year 2019.

Following are the finalists:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

– won world 100m and 4x100m titles in world-leading times of 10.71 and 41.44

– won Pan-American 200m title

– won seven of her 10 races at 100m

Sifan Hassan (The Netherlands)

– won world 1500m and 10,000m titles in world-leading times of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62

– won Diamond League 1500m and 5000m titles

– broke world mile record with 4:12.33 in Monaco

Brigid Kosgei (Kenya)

– set a world record of 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon

– won the London Marathon

– ran a world-leading 1:05:28 for the half marathon and 1:04:28 on a downhill course

Dalilah Muhammad (US)

– broke world record with 52.20 at the US Championships

– improved her own world record to win the world 400m hurdles title in 52.16

– won world 4x400m title

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

– won world triple jump title with 15.37m

– jumped world-leading 15.41m to move to second on the world all-time list

– won nine of her 12 competitions, including the Pan-American Games

The announcements for World Male Athlete of the Year was made on Monday.

They are Uganda’s world 10,000 winner Joshua Cheptegei, American world pole vault winner Sam Kendricks and world 200m winner Noah Lyles, Kenyan London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge and Norway’s world 400m hurdles winner Karsten Warholm.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on November 23.

