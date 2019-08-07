New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was 93. The news was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar, who mourned J Om Prakash in a tweet just an hour after the filmmaker’s death: “My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!” Director Mohan Kumar, who died in 2017, was Deepak Parashar’s maternal uncle.

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first celebrities from the film fraternity to remember J Om Prakash as a “director of eminence”. He posted this tweet:

J Om Prakash is Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather – the late filmmaker’s daughter Pinky Roshan is married to Rakesh Roshan. Earlier in June, ahead of Super 30’s release, Hrithik Roshan thanked his “nana” for helping him become the person he is in a heartfelt note: “My Super Teacher – My nana who I lovingly call deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now,” he tweeted.

J Om Prakash, most of whose film titles began with ‘A’, is best known for helming movies such as Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), Arpan (1983), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Aasha (1980) and Apnapan (1977). He directed Rajesh Khanna in his debut film Aap Ki Kasam, which is etched in our minds for its soulful music – Jai, Jai Shiv Shankar and Zindagi Ke Safar – composed by RD Burman. J Om Prakash worked with Jeetendra in Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

As a producer, J Om Prakash has successful movies such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966) and Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972) to his credit.

J Om Prakash served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

