At a fundraising event for breast cancer research at the Multicultural Hub at Annerley on Sunday, May 19, the Fiji Seniors Citizens Association acknowledged the mothers and their contributions in contemporary society.

The function started with a Hindu prayer presented by Pandit Sanat Pandey, and from the 80 attendees, $500 was raised for breast cancer research.

Along with their families, thirty mothers were each presented with a plaque acknowledging their contribution to their families as well as the country.

As part of the event a luncheon was organised as an extension of the Biggest Morning Tea, which is Cancer Council Australia’s fundraiser for research into breast cancer. Last year the event, which is the most successful event of its kind in Australia, raised an amazing $11.9 million to help beat cancer.

Association President Mr Surendra Prasad spoke about the tradition of Mother’s Day, which began as a celebration in the USA in May 1908 and spread worldwide. He said in Hindu tradition, Mother’s Day was called ‘Mata Thirtha Aunshi’ and was celebrated in countries with Hindu populations around the world. At these celebrations, mothers were honoured with special food, gifts and recognition.

He thanked the mothers whom he described as angels for their enduring love and care. He hoped each of them had a wonderful day because no one more than they deserved to be taken care of and pampered.

Traditional Indian food served as a luncheon was donated by the Dosti Club of Brisbane.