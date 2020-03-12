Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland (FICQ) elected its new president as well as the Executive Committee members at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Community Leaders’ Forum held in Milton on February 23.

During the AGM, Mr Shram Das of Target Travel and Tours was elected as the president for the 2-year term, 2020-2022. Mr Parminder Singh and Mr Anoop Nannuru were elected as the two vice presidents.

At the Community Leaders’ Forum, the future of FICQ was put in perspective during the conversation with the organisation’s outgoing president, Dr Ram Mohan, and his team of executive committee members.

At the forum, the discussion areas raised by the member organisations included what more can the FICQ be doing, the umbrella body’s role in future, issues and concerns of various Indian communities, unity among member organisations, new immigrants and students coming from India, and the growing number of senior citizens within the Indian communities of Queensland.