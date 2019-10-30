New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A man and his son have been killed after the bicycle they were riding was hit by a car here, police said.

The accident took place on Monday night when they were were on their way back to home, police said on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police officer told IANS that the victims were identified has Heera, and Kishore (10), of Nepal origin.

Both were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after the accident. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A police officer said Heera lived with his wife in Delhi, and his son Kishore came to meet his parents here a few days ago to celebrate Diwali together.

Police are looking for the car involved in the accident. The driver had managed to speed away from the spot after the incident.

A case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered by the police.

Source: IANS