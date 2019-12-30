Amid the continuing spate of tiger attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Terai region, a farmer was attacked and grievously injured by a tiger near Bheera range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

The 21-year-old was attacked while guarding his wheat crop on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Katiya village, was in a hut in his wheat field when he noticed a sudden movement among the wheat stalks. He immediately switched on his torch and saw the tiger.

Startled by the sudden light, the tiger pounced on Kumar, injuring him grievously.

DFO Anil Patel said: “It appears that the tiger did not attempt to kill the farmer as it did not attack him on the neck or face. Kumar has sustained injuries on his leg, arms and back and is now out of danger. We have advised locals to stay away from the forest area and move in groups, especially during evening hours.”

The Forest Department will take care of his medical expenses. Compensation will be given to the victim.

It will also send a report to the state government for sanctioning compensation under the Calamity Act.

Bijnor district has already witnessed five leopard attacks in the past one month in which all the victims were killed.

Source: IANS