ONE of Brisbane’s best known solicitors back in the day has died after a long and colourful life that included getting shot down twice over Europe during World War II.

Brian Halligan, who counted the late former Lord Mayor Clem Jones among his clients, passed away peacefully this week at age 94.

Remarkably, he kept practising until he was 82 and only threw in the towel in 2006 after he refused his partners’ demand that he learn how to use a computer.

One of his three sons, Rod, told City Beat yesterday that his father was a “famous character’’ in town who was renowned for his love of the drink.

“He was well known for getting to the office at 6am and working through to 12 and then taking off for a long boozy lunch every day,’’ he said.

Born in Brisbane and a Churchie graduate, Halligan served as tail gunner in a Wellington bomber when it was shot down near Budapest.

Bad luck struck again outside Vienna in 1944.

He bailed out and landed in a tree before an Austrian farmer turned him over to the Gestapo.

After recuperating in hospital, Halligan spent the rest of the war in a POW camp but carried around shrapnel in his legs for the rest of his life.

Upon his return to Brisbane, he co-founded law firm Walsh Halligan Douglas and joined the Tattersall’s Club in 1954 and later, the Brisbane Club. He was also awarded an honorary life membership in the Queensland Golf Club.

Halligan was to be remembered at a service at 12:30pm today at the Anglican Church Grammar School Chapel in East Brisbane.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/business/family-friends-farewell-wellknown-brisbane-lawyer-brian-halligan/news-story/293206958f3762bf9992edf6b52fb915