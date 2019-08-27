BJP stalwart and Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, who passed away recently has marked the end of an era in BJP politics. As External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj worked relentlessly to serve the interests of the Indians living abroad. However, she decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha (Lower House of Indian Parliament) elections on health grounds.

A troubleshooter

During her tenure as the External Affairs Minister, Swaraj had managed to establish an important link between the government and the people of India. She brought a human face to the Ministry for the first time. She acted as the troubleshooter for any Indian stuck anywhere abroad. Besides, she was instrumental in resolving minor issues like issuance of visa to the needy and getting relief to Indians living abroad who were in any kind of distress. Her death has marked the end of one of the moderate voices in Indian politics.

Her inimitable style

Her style of politics was inimitable. Whenever she would be confronted with critics and opposition leaders, she would give them a befitting reply but in a manner that would not offend anyone. Her oratorical style was exemplary and was much appreciated for the way she put forth issues in front of other leaders in a passionate manner, be it an Indian forum or an international one.

Even in Parliament she was known to have measured up to the witty remarks of other legislators, especially Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Lalu Yadav. She brought calmness to the proceedings even in the midst of a tensed atmosphere. She had good relations with leaders across the political spectrum. She was even known to have rapport with some international leaders.