Emergency services work to free woman

A WOMAN was trapped inside a car after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Pimpama this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 8am to the scene on Wharf Rd and Pimpama Jacobs Well Road.

A police spokeswoman said one of the cars was left on its side following the crash.

It is understood a female was trapped inside the car and needed assistance by firefighters to help remove her.

Paramedics assessed three people for injuries — a man, a four-year-old child and the female.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said all three people involved were conscious and breathing after the crash.

They were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

