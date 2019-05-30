The tale of a migrant family’s integration into a new country and culture

The sprawling green fields of the Brookwater Golf Course are a long way from frosty English winter mornings, but the Sayed family wouldn’t have it any other way. Akhtar and Lubna Sayed, along with their three children, Azraq, 17, Uzayr, 10, and Ayra, 8, immigrated to Australia four years ago in search of warmer weather and better education. The family are now happily settled and living their dream life in the beautiful Greater Springfield suburb of Brookwater.

Akhtar Sayed feels the experience of living in such a close-knit community has exceeded all expectations, and the whole family are excited to live in the epicentre of such a major growth centre.

“We lived in Darlington but decided to move because we wanted to experience a different lifestyle, and also provide our children with more educational opportunities,” says Akhtar Sayed.

“Brookwater is a very culturally diverse area and well-maintained. It is surrounded by various accessible services such as a nearby Woolworths, restaurants, parks, the increasingly popular Orion shopping centre and Orion Lagoon, he adds, saying, “Transport is also a useful feature – there are buses and the Springfield Central train station makes moving into the city easier.”

Akhtar Sayed is self-employed and manages the dental clinic of his brother-in-law, where his wife also works as a dentist.

The family regularly participates in Brookwater community events and can feel the area becoming increasingly popular. “Brookwater will be one of the most popular residential areas in the growing learning city of Greater Springfield. It is a wonderful suburb in which areas of the community are also quite close – there are also frequent events held, including movie nights, Easter egg hunts, Christmas events, “says Akhtar Sayed. He is also of the view that residents get to enjoy the exceptional wellbeing sessions as well such as yoga groups, walking groups, and tennis court. However, he feels that security is also an aspect which is becoming more and more integrated into the area, and the people in the community look out for each other.

What is heartening is that Brookwater residents can now experience a range of free community events, including Yoga on The Green, cooking classes and design workshops, he feels.