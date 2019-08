Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Dream Girl!From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations.

Details Of Dream Girl Movie

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Arbaaz Khan

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Production Co: Balaji Motion Pictures

Release Date: September 13, 2019