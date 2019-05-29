Dosa Hut added another authentic South Indian restaurant for the food lovers last month. Dosa Hut Gold Coast was inaugurated by Dr. Ram Mohan, President, Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland and Dr. Tanya Unni, representative of Australia-India Business Council in the vibrant city of Gold Coast.

This inauguration event was attended by a number of prominent Indian community leaders from Queensland: Prof. Prasad Yarlagadda, former President and Patron of FICQ, Mr. Robin Jaggessar, former Vice-President of Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin, GOPIO (Queensland) and Director, Intec Institute of Technology, Ms Seema, representative of GOPIO (Gold Coast), Mr. Anoop Nannuru, Vice-President of FICQ, Dr. Ramana Babu Panda, vice-president of Queensland India House, Mr Anjaneya Reddy Basupalli, Executive of Australia India Business Council, among a number of other attendees.

Dosa Hut Headquarters personnel, namely Mr. Praveen Indukuri, Mr. Anil Kapurapuu and Mr. Abhinav Yella, were also there.

Both Mr. Nithin Krishna and Mr. Veerendra Chowdhary conveyed their sincere thanks and appreciation to more than 100 prominent people as well as others who attended this event.

Dosa Hut already has three restaurants in Brisbane: Mt Gravatt, Aspley and Springfield. In Australia, they have 21 branches, with more being added every year.