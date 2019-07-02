Dosa Hut, widely acknowledged for bringing authentic South Indian food culture to Australia, beginning at Melbourne, celebrated the 2nd anniversary of their Mt Gravatt store on June 9. To mark the occasion, the managers decided to bring down the prices of around 20 hot-selling items in their store.

Established in 2007, Dosa Hut was born out of a passion for food. Praveen Indukuri and Anil Kumar Karpurapu both came to Australia to study telecommunications. Being the foodies they were, they decided to bring alive their love for South Indian food with Dosa Hut, as there weren’t many places where one could get authentic South Indian food at that time. What started off as a foodie venture has now become an increasingly successful brand of quality Indian cuisine in Melbourne and Brisbane.