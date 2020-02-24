US will seal defence deals worth $ 3 billion on Tuesday: Donald Trump said at Namaste Trump event.



The US president also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an ‘exceptional leader’

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad today for the first leg of his maiden India trip. Trump is accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration. After landing in Ahmedabad, Trump visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. During the visit, Trump and Melania also tried their hands on the charkha. Before leaving, Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book of the Ashram.”To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank you for this wonderful visit,” wrote Trump and signed the message. It was also signed by Melania. After the roadshow, both the leaders reached the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera and addressed a gathering of over one lakh people at the Namaste Trump event. Now, the Trump couple will be heading to Agra for a sunset visit to the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage to thank US President Donald Trump for his kind words. He says, “What you have said about India and its history and culture. I thank you for your acknowledgment. President Trump has not just honored Indians in India but also Indians in US.”

Donald Trump speaking at Namste Trump event

-The US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border.

-Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability & the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia.

-Trump praises India’s ‘Chandrayaan’.

-US looks forward to providing ‘best, most feared military equipment’ to India

-US to provide military helicopters worth $3 billion to India

-PM Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything.

-US President mentions DDLJ

-Trump gives special shout out to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

US President Donald Trump gave a special shout out to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli while speaking at the Motera stadium, as part of Namaste Trump event. “This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world,” said Trump at the event. As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers to come out from India, the entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer. Even India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned.

-US President Donald Trump invokes Swami Vivekananda.

-In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity. Over 300 million more have got internet connection.

-US will be loyal friend of India, says US President Donald Trump

– He said that the kind of reception that his family received, from now on India will have a special place in Trump family’s heart.

-Everybody loves Modi, but I can tell you he is very tough. The rise of India in the last 7 decades has been remarkable.

America loves India: Donald Trump at Namste Trump event

-Travelled 8000 km to say America loves India, says US President Donald Trump as he began speaking at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. “The First Lady and I have travelled 8000kms to say that America loves India and we respect India. It is a profound honour to be in Motera in this beautiful stadium. Thank you for your spectacular welcome. Melania and my family will remember this forever,” Trump says.

-“Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here,” the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation.

PM Modi concludes his address at Namaste Trump event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hug each other after the PM concluded his address at Namaste Trump event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium, he said a “new history” is being created. “Welcome to world’s biggest democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Namaste Trump event begins

PM Modi delivers rousing welcome speech to over 1 lakh audience at Motera Stadium

PM Modi: I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with ‘Howdy Modi’ and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with ‘Namaste Trump’ here in Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi: You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you.

‘Namaste Trump’ event

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi speak at ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump’s convoy reaches Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Namaste Trump event to be held here shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupnai and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.

Agra residents eager to catch a glimpse of ‘the Beast’

As the city awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump for his maiden visit to Taj Mahal, many residents are eager to catch a glimpse of ‘the Beast’ — the luxurious armoured vehicle of the American president. The US Presidential limousine is expected to be part of Trump’s convoy. However, district authorities have kept the details on the ‘Beast’ under tight wraps.

Large crowds cheer Trump-Modi road-show in Ahmedabad

Amid tight security, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a road-show today. The road-show was held from Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium, a distance of nearly 20 kilometres. However, Trump briefly stopped over at Sabarmati Ashram, along with his wife Melania and the Prime Minister Modi.

People waiting to say Namaste Trump

Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome US President Donald Trump.

‘Namaste Trump’, Motera dances to Bollywood, Gujarati tunes

About one lakh people assembled to witness ‘Namste Trump’ mega event at Motera cricket stadium on Monday, danced on Bollywood, Gujarati songs being performed by various artists. Garba gained momentum at the world’s largest cricket stadium which is ready to host US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who arrived at the Ahmedabad Airport on Monday noon.

Trump and PM Modi en route to Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi enroute Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump signs the visitor book, thanks PM Modi

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor’s book at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump writes a message, ‘To my great friend Prime Minister Modi…Thank You, Wonderful Visit!’

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

Mega roadshow begins

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump and Modi began their roadshow from the airport. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people.

Trump and Modi are on way to Sabarmati Ashram

Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi are on their way to the Sabarmati Ashram. Locals, performers and onlookers have gathered along the route in large numbers to greet the two leaders.

Bharat main aapka swagat hai: Tweeple to Trump

As US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi, his followers in India went in celebratory mood, welcoming him to the country. “Hindi as a medium of inter-connection.. this tweet shows rising Indian soft power,a tweeted one user. One follower commented: “World’s most powerful man is tweeting in Hindi. Modi hai to Mumkin hai”.

Dancers perform at Ahmedabad airport

At the Ahmedabad Airport, US President Donald Trump has been given a cultural welcome by artists from across India.

Trump 36-hour India visit begins

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad for a two-day trip. He will attend a rally at Motera stadium.

PM Modi greets US President with a hug

On disembarking the aircraft, Trump was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi with the famous ‘bear-hug’. Trump is accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the visit. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour.

PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport to welcome US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner deplane

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad.

Donald Trump lands in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump just landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The legendary Air Force One landed at the Ahmedabad airport shortly before 12 pm.

Sourav Ganguly reaches Motera Stadium

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah arrive at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the stadium.

‘Guest is God’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s tweet in Hindi

“We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will see you all in a few hours,” said the tweet in Hindi script, a first for the President who is fond of tweeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated in Hindi, tweeting the Sanskrit phrase: “Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is god)”.

Trump tweets in Hindi on way to India

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all. Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, said in Hindi: “We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all”.

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to welcome President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning reached Ahmedabad where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium later today. The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad in a few hours from now where he is expected to be welcomed by the Prime Minister.

An honour to welcome Trump to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said it is an honour to welcome the visiting dignitary on his maiden visit to the state. “On behalf of 65 million Gujaratis, it’s an honour to welcome the President of the USA, Mr @realDonaldTrump, on his maiden visit to Gujarat,” Rupani said in a series of tweets.

Crowds gather to greet Trump hours before he lands in India

Crowds were lining up outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s first visit to the country during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Women perform garba at Ahmedabad’s Airport Circle ahead of Trump’s visit

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city, a group of women dancers dressed in traditional ‘ghagra choli’ on Monday performed Garba at the Airport Circle in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The group is one of those who will be performing during the roadshow of Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

“We are waiting for President Donald Trump to come so that we get to show him our Gujarat’s folk dance, Garba. We were really happy when we were informed that we were supposed to perform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump,” Heena, a performer, told ANI.

Students hold India, US flags to welcome President Trump in Ahmedabad

Standing near the Sabarmati Ashram with the national flags of India and the US in their hands, students of Sola Bhagwat school will welcome the US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will be in Ahmedabad today.

The US President is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with PM NArendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The visiting dignitary will also meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Ram Nath Kovind

