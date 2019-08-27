Diana Penty is all set to start working on her new project, “Shiddat”, next month. The actor has said that she is keen to work with Maddock Films, the production house that gave her “Cocktail”, her Bollywood debut film.

Shiddat is a love story, which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film will also feature Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. The movie will see Diana star opposite Mohit, and Radhika will be seen pairing with Sunny. The film is expected to be shot across Punjab, Paris and London.

About her personal style preference, Diana says that over the years, she has developed a style of her own, depending on what suits her body and personality.