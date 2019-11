Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Haryana Congress legislator Renu Bala, who was suffering from dengue, was discharged from hospital in Panchkula on Sunday, a doctor said.

The legislator from Sadhaura in the Yamunanagar district was admitted to Ojas Super Sociality Hospital on Thursday with a low platelet count of 20,000.

Doctor Sonu Goyal said, she was discharged with a platelet count of 68,000 and the count was showing an increasing trend.

Source: IANS