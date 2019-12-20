The Delhi Metro opened all stations on Friday, but in a latest update has said that three stations, including Jamia Milia Islamia will continue to stay closed.

The DMRC tweeted: “Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.” However it added, “All other stations are open and services are normal.”

Delhi Metro on Thursday evening had opened the entry and exit gates of 18 of the 20 stations that were shut down on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests raging in different parts of the national capital.

The stations where entry and exit gates were opened were Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg, the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

In all, Delhi Metro had shut down services in 20 metro stations over the course of the day with both entry and exit closed and trains not stopping at these stations. However, interchange facility at the Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations was allowed.

Source: IANS