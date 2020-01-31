“Chhapaak”, which is Deepika Padukone’s first film as a producer, has been poorly voted on IMDb. The actress has given a twist to one of the most impactful dialogues from the film to respond to the trolls. “Unhone meri surat badli hai, mera mann nahi,” is the actual dialogue from the film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film has currently got a rating of 4.6 stars on IMDb. Now, a video of Deepika and the film’s director Meghna Gulzar has surfaced online. She is seen reacting to the low ratings of the film. She says: “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my rating on IMDb, but not my mind).”

Prior to the release of the film earlier this month, she did everything to promote it. But it was her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University that was met with mixed reactions from people. She was there to lend her support to the protesting students there though many found it a publicity stunt.

Source: www.mid-day.com