It’s time for Queensland to summon the spirit of their former skipper Cameron Smith and put the boot in the Blues – not physically, but tactically.

If the weather prediction for torrential rain in Perth in the coming days is accurate, that means State of Origin’s debut in Perth will be played on a wet track, which brings kicking smarts, rather than attacking flair, firmly into the equation.

Wet-weather football is all about simplicity and quality of execution.

That’s why Origin II is made for Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans to produce a skipper’s knock.

The first quarter of the match is critical and that’s where the potency of Queensland’s kicking game must come to the fore.

During his illustrious 42-game Origin career, former skipper Smith was the master of catching the opposition off-guard with early kicks to win the territorial battle.

Often he kicked on play three when no one expected it. That was the beauty of Smith, all smoke and mirrors. His tactical brilliance was borne out of deception and catching the Blues napping at Origin level.

Now Cherry-Evans should take a leaf from Cam’s book with the boot.

The Maroons have to look at the Smith blueprint and say it’s OK to kick on play three or four. They need to get down the other end of the field and challenge the Blues to make tough decisions.

The pressure is on NSW, they are 1-0 down so they need to chase points to square the series.

Queensland simply need to hold their nerve, play the percentages, turn the screws and apply defensive grit to force NSW into error.

DCE was very solid in Game One but I see more in him at this level as he returns from ankle surgery. He has such great composure and that has transformed the playmaking heartbeat of this Maroons team.

If we are going to dictate proceedings, the Maroons need to dominate the kicking game and Cherry-Evans has the arsenal with the boot to put the squeeze on the Blues.

Queensland were blown off the park in the first 20 minutes so they need to address that. We were 8-0 down and the Maroons can’t afford to be in that position again on neutral territory because it’s rare to see big comebacks at Origin level.

The Maroons must be wary of NSW’s mentality early. They will try to come charging out of the blocks in a similar vein to Game One with Damien Cook surging out of dummy-half and testing Queensland laterally by changing angles for their mobile back-rowers like Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims and Cameron Murray running inside lines.

I was surprised NSW made so many changes. I had a feeling there would be a couple, but not seven.

Tom Trbojevic is one player that was really missed in Game One and his return is a positive for the Blues. I thought wing may have been a better position for him because he brings the ball back so well and being on the flanks allows him to roam a bit more than being fixed in the centres.

Critics have mocked NSW coach Brad Fittler for hitting the panic button but the inclusion of James Maloney worries me from a Queensland perspective. He handles pressure so well.

Maloney hasn’t had his best season but like all the great players in any sport, they step up when it matters and he is a big-game player. He relishes the expectation, he stays calm and he makes smart decisions under pressure.

The last few weeks he has controlled games with his kicking game, so Queensland must fatigue him by running at him and also rushing him defensively so he hasn’t got time to make prudent decisions. Queensland’s line-speed in defence has to be up-tempo.

I like the balance of the Queensland team and while Jai Arrow is a huge loss, I believe we have the middles in Josh Papalii, Dylan Napa, Josh McGuire and Tim Glasby to control the midfield.

Ultimately, one word will sum up what Queensland does in Origin II – desire.

When you go into Game Two leading 1-0, it’s less a test of talent and more an examination of character. NSW will be more desperate than they were in Game One to save the series, but if the Maroons dig deep for each other and keep turning up in defence, it will break the Blues’ spirit.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/darren-lockyer-column-how-we-will-sink-the-boot-into-the-blues/news-story/483b77966464665b8f8f9ca4ef879d36