Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 7 (IANS) A CRPF constable was killed in a gun battle between Maoists and a joint team of security forces here early on Thursday, the paramilitary force said.

The incident took place around 3.50 a.m. in deep forested Tonguda area where the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA unit along with the state police was carrying out a combing and search operation.

The CRPF constable succumbed to bullet injury sustained during the gunfight. Some Maoists also died in the operation but the number of casualties in their side was not confirmed.

Source: IANS