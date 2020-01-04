An assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sent a legal notice to seniors officials of the Jharkhand Police demanding an unconditional public apology over alleged ‘defamation’ and ‘mental harassment’.

Rahul Solanki, Assistant Commandant 222 BN, CRPF has said that the media was being misinformed without thorough probe into the matter.

Solanki’s lawyer Advocate Abhinav Garg through notice has sought public apology in writing from accountable police senior officials for defamation, mental harassment, compromising the safety and security of CRPF Jawans, causing loss to government exchequer and giving false information to the Election Commission.

Commandant Rahul Solanki had earlier claimed that the troops who after finishing duty of the second phase of polls held on December 7, were not even provided any local assistance and were given “animal like treatment” by civil authorities.

“There was no arrangement for drinking water and other basic necessities. That knowingly civil authorities affected “the dignity and honour” of the Jawans when they reached Ranchi on Sunday after covering a distance of 200 km, including 17 km on foot,” the notice stated.

Source: IANS