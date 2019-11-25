New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha session on Monday is set to start on a stormy note with opposition members raising the issue of Maharashtra in the House.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has served notice under Rule 267 for suspension of the proceedings of the House to discuss the urgent issue of Maharashtra.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, the veteran Left leader has said that the developments in Maharashtra have brought shame to the country’s democratic system.

“The midnight plot aimed to murder the people’s desire for a democratically elected government under the veil of darkness is a matter of great concern. The office of Governor was once again used as a tool in installing a government that holds no legitimacy of the people,” Viswam said.

In a sudden development on early Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The rival Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP led by its supremo Sharad Pawar have challenged the government formation and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.

Source: IANS