Thirty-one people in India have so far contracted coronavirus, which originated in China in December and has spread to 90 countries since then, government said on Friday. Nearly 29,000 people across the country are under watch amid virus scare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to remain calm and not to trust rumours about the coronavirus outbreak while advising them about the protective measures to be taken.

“I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on Coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor. Take advise from a doctor and do not be a doctor of your own,” said Prime Minister while interacting with Jan Aushadhi Yojana beneficiaries via video conference.

The Prime Minister also asked people to greet each other with “namaste” and avoid handshakes.

“The world has developed the habit of namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with namaste,” PM Modi said.

According to the World Health Organisation, over 99,000 people have been infected and 3,400 deaths have been reported globally amid the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has made international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, emphasising on the preparedness to tackle challenges that might not allow adequate reaction time.

Speaking at the 58th MPhil convocation ceremony at the National Defence College in Delhi, Singh said developing and grooming the future senior leadership, both of the military and the civil services, by the institution would play a vital role in tackling future potential challenges.

India today has emerged as an important contributor towards growth, development, prosperity, peace and stability, in both Asia and the world, he said.

The armed forces of the country are also swiftly transforming to meet future regional and global security challenges, news agency PTI reported.

Telangana Health Minister Reviews Arrangements For Coronavirus At Government Hospital

Seeking to allay fears among people over coronavirus, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender visited the state-run hospital here, where a 24-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID 19 and others with suspected symptoms of the infection are being treated, and interacted with them.

The minister’s visit to Gandhi hospital on Friday comes in the backdrop of fears surrounding the virus and how it spreads.

Rajender spoke to the first virus-infected person in the state over phone, from a room adjacent to the isolation ward, official sources said.

He assured the techie that the state government would provide necessary treatment and ensure that he was discharged in sound health, they said.

The Minister wore a mask during the visit to the hospital and also interacted with patients undergoing treatment in different wards.

The minister reviewed arrangements at the hospital for COVID 19, the sources added, news agency PTI reported.

Coronavirus: 49 Screening Centres Set Up At Bihar-Nepal Border

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India has reached 31. While the central government is keeping an eye on visitors from other countries, the Bihar government is working closely with Nepal government to fight the deadly virus.

Screenings are being carried out at as many as 49 centres on Bihar-Nepal border. Over 1.12 lakh people coming from Nepal have been screened so far.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is constantly monitoring the developments. Kumar has urged people not to panic.

Since Bodh Gaya attracts a huge footfall of foreign tourists, teams of doctors at Patna and Gaya airports are examining the visitors, news agency IANS reported.

Unique Bid By Government To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus

In a unique bid to raise awareness about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Central government is reaching out to the people with caller tunes on BSNL and Jio networks.

The caller tunes urge the people to wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain at-least a metres distance from a person who has a cold or a cough.

They also urge people to cover their faces while sneezing and coughing in public and to visit nearby medical centers if their health deteriorates, news agency ANI reported.

Philippines Records First Community Transmission Of Coronavirus, Now Has 6 Cases

The Philippines said on Saturday it had confirmed its first case of community transmission for the new coronavirus, prompting health ministry officials to call on the president to declare a public health emergency to contain its spread.

The case involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not travelled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian nation to six, the health ministry said, adding that both are being treated at a government hospital.

The health ministry declared a code red alert which calls on medical professionals to be prepared to report for duty and recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a public health emergency which would help with the procurement of critical supplies as well as with quarantine measures.

“This is a preemptive call to ensure that national and local governments and public and private healthcare providers can prepare for possible increase in suspected and confirmed cases,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference, news agency Reuters reported.

Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, The First In Eastern US

Florida health authorities confirmed Friday two deaths from the new coronavirus, the first US fatalities outside the west coast states of Washington and California.

Both had traveled abroad, Florida Department of Health said in a statement announcing the two deaths and a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the southeast state.

They brought the US death toll to 16, including 14 reported earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

More than 200 people have contracted the virus in the United States.

The Florida deaths were the first coronavirus fatalities on the east coast.

Worldwide, more than 3,000 people have died from the fast-spreading virus that has infected over 100,000 people in some 92 countries and territories, news agency AFP reported.

Appeal To People To Stay Away From Rumours Regarding Coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard.

He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with ”namaste” once again.

PM Modi was interacting with owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) through video conference.

“I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus,” PM Modi said.

We need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard, he said. People should avoid handshakes and start greeting others with ”namaste” once again, the Prime Minister added, news agency PTI reported.

Barring an Italian couple, all samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

“Greet With Namaste”: PM Modi’s Solution Amid Coronavirus Scare

“I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.

To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, the Central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections, news agency ANI reported quoting Health Ministry official.

Two Test Positive For Coronavirus At US Conference Attended By Mike Pence

Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and dozens of lawmakers also attended.

The influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee said in an email to attendees, speakers and congressional offices that the infected pair had traveled from New York to go to the March 1-3 event.

“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the Coronavirus,” AIPAC said in the message, posted to its Twitter account, news agency AFP reported.

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Districts Primary Schools To Remain Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare

According to Jammu and Kashmir government, the test reports of the 2 suspected patients from Jammu received and their is high probability of testing positive. Both kept in isolation and are stable. The two had left the hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back.

Over 50,000 People Screened At Airports In West Bengal Amid Coronavirus Scare

According to West’s Bengal Health And Welfare Department, the state government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. As on today total 50,657 travellers have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra airport and 98,003 persons have been screened at seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh. Also 3,327 crew members of ships have been screened in three Ports. Till date 1,606 travelers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. For 119 of them the surveillance period has been over. Four are admitted in isolation facility on date. Rest 1,483 are under home surveillance.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, PM Modi To Hold Meeting Over Coronavirus Scare Today

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country.

Dr Vardhan is likely to brief Prime Minister about the efforts taken to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as well as ”standards of care” maintain in hospitals.

The meeting comes a day after, Prime Minister Modi said that coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world and all have to tackle the situation together.

39 People Who Came In Contact With American Tourist In Bhutan Test Negative

All 39 people in Bhutan who came in contact with coronavirus-infected American citizen have tested negative. Meanwhile, all the crew members and tourist on-board the river cruise with the American tourist had stayed under quarantine for seven days would be examined by a medical team today. Bhutan has banned entry of all foreign tourist to the country for two weeks.

The Assam government on Friday sounded a high alert to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus after the reports emerged that an American citizen, who visited the state before flying to Bhutan, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Close Monuments, Including Taj Mahal”: Agra Mayor On Coronavirus Threat

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain on Friday urged the Centre to close all the historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the situation doesn’t come under control.

“Foreign tourists in large numbers visit Agra, this increases the chances of spread of coronavirus in the city. I urge the Government of India to close all historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the time situation doesn”t come under control,” Mayor Naveen Jain told news agency ANI.

South Korea Confirms 174 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now At 6,767

South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added, news agency Reuters reported.

One Colleague Of Coronavirus Positive Case In Telangana Found Symptomatic

The Telangana government has informed that one of the 25 colleagues of the person who was found positive for coronavirus, was found to be symptomatic and was admitted at RGICD.

“A detailed investigation was done to trace the contacts of one person who was found novel coronavirus positive in Telangana and it has been found that at his workplace in Bengaluru, 25 colleagues have been contacted and one is found to be symptomatic and admitted at RGICD,” read a government statement.

Colleague’s samples have been sent for testing and fumigation of the workplace was done on March 3, said Telangana Government in a statement.

“The person was found coronavirus positive in Telangana confirmed on March 2, who travelled to from Bengaluru to Secunderabad on 21st February. This person is a software engineer working in Bengaluru travelled to Dubai from Bengaluru on February 15. He stayed in Dubai from February 16 to February 19. After returning on February 20 to Bengaluru he worked in the office for a day on February 21 and he left for Hyderabad by private bus on the same day in the evening,” it read.

The government said that details on contact tracing with Confirmed Telangana COVID-19 case include–Passengers who were sitting close to the above said passenger were followed and tracked by phone, all are asymptomatic and will be followed up until March 6, news agency ANI reported.

China Reports 28 Coronavirus Deaths, Rise In New Cases Outside Epicentre

China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

There were 25 new cases reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were placed on the province in late January.

But health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases — fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas, news agency AFP reported.

