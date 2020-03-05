Coronavirus Latest News: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and their BJP colleagues have announced that they will not be attending any Holi Milan programme and asked citizens to take precautions and avoid large gatherings.

Wednesday, March 4, saw the highest spike in Coronavirus cases in India as 23 new cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19 were reported from different parts of the country including 15 Italian tourists in the Delhi and Rajasthan. In a big step to curb the growing footprint of Coronavirus, the government announced that all international passengers arriving in India will have to undergo screening at all international airports and sea-ports. Last night, a PayTM employee in Gurgaon was tested positive, he recently returned from Italy, taking the total number of cases in India to 29 so far, including three from Kerala who were discharged in February.

The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to all schools in the country asking them to avoid any large gathering of students in their premises. The Ministry added that any student or staff with travel history to any coronavirus affected area in the world or those have got in touch with any person suspected to have coronavirus in the last 28 days should be monitored and quarantined at home for 14 days. Teachers have been asked to stay vigilant for any possible signs and symptoms among students and fellow staff like coughing, fever and short-breath. They should immediately inform parents and get them tested.

Meanwhile, in the United States, death toll has reached 11 on Wednesday. US Congress agreed to give over USD 8 billion for the fight against coronavirus.

California declared an emergency as the state’s first fatality from the coronavirus illness. In mainland China, the total number of Coronavirus deaths reached 3,012 with 31 new deaths on March 4 and it reported 139 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Financial Express Online brings you latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.

