Though a serious topic like citizenship register was supposed to have brought Home Minister Amit Shah to Jabalpur he did not forget to address the Delhi voter 700 kms away on Sunday.

MP Congress media cell vice-president Bhupendra Gupta issued a press release late in the evening to say Shah seems to forget he is the nation’s home minister. This is the first time a home minister has been going door to door to explain a law notified by his government. If the law is so good and he is capable of elaborating it why does he not go to Assam and explain it to the chief minister in that state. The chief minister belongs to his own party. Why his visits to that state are being cancelled, asked Gupta.

He mocked Shah for saying that the people were recalling the days of Shivraj Chouhan.

“Now that the Kamal Nath government has wreaked havoc on their encroachment some Mafiosi were certainly remembering the good days they enjoyed during the Chouhan regime. The public has already forgotten him,” said Gupta.

Switching role from Home minister to the BJP president Shah lambasted both Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for their alleged support to the JNU students. He said those who raised anti-national slogans in JNU will be sent to jail.

“In JNU, some boys raised anti-national slogans. They indulged in sloganeering Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, insha allah, insha allah. Should they not be sent to jail?” Shah asked.

The crowd roared in reciprocation,” Desh ke gaddaron ko , Jootey maro saalon ko.” The crass response boosted his morale. “Speak louder, you should be heard in Delhi. Should they not be put behind the bars?”

“Listen Kejriwalji whosoever speaks against the nation will find himself behind the bars, nowhere else,” Shah said, trying to catch up with the key rival in Delhi elections where initial surveys show, the BJP is trailing AAP by a distance.

Kejriwal has been keeping off JNU politics where Right and the Left wings students are locked into a fight for pre-eminence. He has not visited the campus to express solidarity with protesters affiliated to the opposition, fearing an electoral backlash in the ensuing elections in which he is expected to romp home.

Source: IANS