Continuing the heat on the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat over death of infants, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said here on Wednesday on an average 20 children died everyday in the last two years.

The government-run hospitals lacked proper facilities, he added.

Targeting Prime Miniater Narendra Modi over the infant deaths in Gujarat, Gohil said, “he behaves as a stuntman”.

“Modiji is the Prine Minister and he should behave as a statesman and not as a stuntman man. He won his first election from the Ahmedabad and it’s the same parliamentary seat that is represented by Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. And of 4,300 children admitted to the sick-born units in the area, 50 per cent died,” he said.

Responding to a questions by Congress MLAs in the Assembly on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, said of the 1.06 lakh infants admitted to such units in 2018 and 2019, 15,013 died during treatment.

These deaths were reported from sick newborn care units set up in almost all districts of the state.

Source: IANS