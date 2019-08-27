Chinmaya Mission Brisbane completed its 11th year in Brisbane on Shree Krishna Janmashtami day. What started with a small group of families 11 years ago has now expanded into three branches — Holland Park (East), Heathwood (West) and Bridgeman Downs (North) — to enrich over a hundred families in Brisbane.

This year, the Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated in a more elaborate manner in all the three branches. Children learnt about the significance of the birth of Krishna and how we pray to inculcate qualities of Lord Krishna to lead happy, fulfilling lives that make a positive contribution in the world. Activities included devotional bhajans singing glories of Lord Krishna, meditation, role play, games, trivia, arts/craft and breaking the butter pot. The audience also participated in an animated and informative quiz conducted by Junior Chinmaya Yuva Kendra on the life of Lord Krishna. The mission’s guru, Swami Shrikaranandaji, sent a special message and blessings to all the members from Sydney on this auspicious occasion. The celebrations concluded with a sumptuous and delicious, shared vegetarian prasad.

Chinmaya Mission Brisbane is part of Chinmaya Mission which was established in India in 1953 by devotees of the world-renowned Vedanta Guru, His Holiness Swami Chinmayanandaji. Guided by his vision, devotees all around the world formed the nucleus of a spiritual and cultural renaissance movement that now encompasses a wide range of spiritual, educational, and charitable activities, ennobling the lives of thousands in India and the world over.

Now headed by Pujya Swami Swaroopanandaji, the Chinmaya Mission has continued mushrooming across the globe with over 300 centres worldwide.

For more on Chinmaya Mission Brisbane, readers can visit https://www.chinmaya.com.au/brisbane or https://www.facebook.com/ChinmayaBrisbane.