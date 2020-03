Chal Mera Putt 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Chal Mera Putt and stars Amrinder Gill and Simi Chahal in lead roles. The film was shot in Birmingham, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Details of Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie

Starring: Amrinder Gill, Garry Sandhu, Simi Chahal, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Zafri Khan, Hardeep Gill, Gurshabad, Ruby Anum, Nirmal Rishi

Director: Janjot Singh

Language: Punjabi (with English subtitles)

Release Date: 13 March, 2020