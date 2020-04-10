By Aditi Roy

Celebrities in the time of coronavirus have much too much time on their hands. As the world grapples with the pandemic at a level playing field, watch them do more relatable activities like playing with pets, cooking, fitness or even just lounging about the couch. Here’s is a look at what some of your favourites are up to while being in self quarantine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The queen is seen spending some time quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. There was a picture of Kareena happily reading a book with the comment “Instagram”-ing.

Vicky Kaushal

The current heartthrob of Bollywood never compromises on his fitness agenda; even while in quarantine as he stocks up on weights, dumbells and fitness equipments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The crossover star has a simple message for us as she shares some cuddle time with her furry friends.

Alia Bhat

The young star is either chilling at home with her girls or has her nose in a book.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari asks everyone to embrace a “fighting spirit” to battle the COVID-19, while enjoying her cuppa at home.

Sheyas Iyer

The rising star of Indian cricket team has a simple yet powerful message of staying safe.

Shilpa Rao

The talented singer is all up for staying at home, listening to music and making most use of the alone time.